Innovative Flintshire farm gym blends workouts with nature

A new fitness facility on a working farm in Flintshire is offering a refreshing approach to health and wellbeing by blending traditional farming activities with modern fitness routines.

Located at Pen y Garth Farm on the Mold-Denbigh road, Farm Fit Club integrates elements of farming and the outdoors into its workouts, fostering mental health, celebrating North Wales’ scenery, and bringing the community together.

Robin Jones, a farmer and founder from Llansannan, has combined his lifelong experience on the family farm with his personal trainer qualifications to create this innovative fitness hub.

Alongside his golden retriever, “PT Lucy,” Robin offers a range of classes that cater to all ages and abilities.

These include unique activities such as tyre flipping, hay bale rolling, farmer’s carries, and even tractor pulling.

Robin emphasises the benefits of this novel approach, saying, “At Farm Fit Club, we’re all about community, wellness, and positivity. The support I’ve received from the community is amazing, and I’m so proud of our fantastic core membership.”

The 32-year-old entrepreneur shared how his dream became a reality.

“What started out as a vision developed into me and a couple of mates testing things out in the barn last summer.

Fast forward a year, and we now have 80 regular members, a thriving community from Flintshire, Denbighshire, and even Cheshire, and we recently exhibited at the Caerwys Agricultural Show with fantastic support.”

Robin believes that Farm Fit Club’s inclusive and supportive environment sets it apart from other gyms.

“Everyone is on the same team here – we ask that our members leave their ego at the cattle grid. It’s been a privilege to nurture our members’ fitness journeys. The way things are going, we’ll be able to offer more classes and welcome more people who want to have fun, get fit, and make friends. Physical exercise and mental health go hand-in-hand, and I’m dedicated to helping people achieve their goals.”

As well as offering friendly and accessible circuit sessions throughout the week, Robin is also offering 121 PT sessions to help boost confidence among those who feel intimidated by group classes or the gym environment.

[Robin Jones]

He said: “Everyone should have access to an environment where they feel empowered to perform at their best – whether that’s to build muscle, lose weight, or increase fitness levels.”

In a bid to bring people together, the social enterprise also offers personalised programmes and visits to schools, special needs institutions, and local sporting teams.

Robin said: “We’re not just a gym – we’re a community hub, and I’m committed to planting the seeds for a better future for the younger generation and community as a whole. I’m looking forward to working with some schools to offer alternative education, and we’ve already had fantastic support from both Cilcain Young Farmers, Whitford Young Farmers, and some local football clubs, who came along for a personalised group session. Our next goal is to help local sports clubs with their pre-season training programmes, and offer team bonding packages for local corporates.”

In a further bid to embrace the open Welsh countryside and continue its commitment to inclusivity and sustainability, Farm Fit Club will also be applying for funding to develop a trail running track, a community café and other holistic facilities.

For more information, visit www.farmfitclub.org