Injured North Wales soldier takes on Three Peaks for children’s hospices

A father-of-five who was injured in an IED explosion in Afghanistan will be taking on the Three Peaks challenge unassisted to support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Sergeant Steve Evans, who lives in Harlech, will be climbing 13,200ft across the three peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, and cycling the 450 miles between them.

“Sleeping only in a Bivi on the roadside and carrying all my equipment on my bike is going to be quite a challenge,” said Steve.

“I will be aiming to complete this in five days averaging 90 miles a day on the bike with the three summits.”

Steve, 41, had been a keen runner before the explosion in 2012. The vehicle Steve was in ran over the IED as a result of the explosion he was left with serious muscle tears to his back and legs.

Now Steve suffers intense pain when running any distance. He made the tough decision that he would have to stop running and decided to get himself a bike.

“I had rehab for years and I just had to decide that I could no longer run,” said Steve. “I picked up a bike and that has allowed me to keep doing exercise, which I love.”

During the pandemic, Steve decided he wanted to train to do something to help out Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s hospices which care for children across North and Mid Wales and needs £7.5 million a year to run its services.

“I think it is a remarkable charity. I know that the pandemic has put a lot of strain on charities and I just wanted to give something back to the community and to help seriously ill children,” said Steve.

“I want to put something back into the community.”

Sarah Ritchie, fundraiser, said: “A huge thank you to Steve who is taking on this gruelling challenge to support seriously ill local children.

“Without people like Steve we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for the children and families that needs us the most.

“It won’t be easy, that’s for sure, but we’ll be cheering Steve on from the hospices with every pedal and each step. Good luck Steve!”

Steve will be taking on the challenge from Tuesday, March 29 and people can donate to his challenge at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Steven-Evans140.