Three months of path widening work to start on Wirral Way later this month

Improvement works are set to begin on the Wirral Way later this month, Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced.

The project, aimed at enhancing public safety and access, will see the popular path widened and improved, with work starting on 19 August and continuing through to November.

The Wirral Way, which attracts over half a million visitors each year, follows the route of a disused railway line from West Kirby to Hooton, offering stunning views across the Dee Estuary to Wales.

The path is widely used by cyclists, walkers, and horse riders, making these improvements crucial for accommodating the growing number of visitors.

The work will focus on a 1.8-mile section between Hooton and Hadlow Road, where the path will be widened to three metres where possible.

This section, managed by the Council, will also see upgrades to Hadlow Road Station, including platform repairs and improved access.

The Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, and Highways, Councillor Karen Shore, highlighted the ecological considerations being taken into account during the project.

“The work is being closely managed, taking consideration of ecological constraints and is currently planned to begin on 19 August and will be ongoing until winter,” she said.

Councillor Shore added that the improvements, which include new benches, signage, fencing, and managed verges for wildlife, are all aimed at upgrading the visitor experience at this award-winning Green Flag country park.

To minimise disruption, the work will be delivered in phases. However, due to the narrowness of the route in some areas, a full closure will be required for approximately 10 weeks from the entrance point off Hooton Road through to Heath Lane.

During this period, users will still be able to access the Wirral Way and reach Hooton Station via Heath Lane and Hooton Road.

This project is being partly funded by Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy contributions from the nearby Roften housing development.

It also forms part of the Wirral Way’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations, reflecting the path’s enduring popularity and the need for ongoing improvements in response to increased visitor numbers.

For ongoing updates on the project, residents are encouraged to check the Council’s website.