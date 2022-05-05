Hundreds of new jobs expected for Broughton as Airbus confirms A320 production ramp up

Airbus has confirmed plans to increase the A320 production rate to 75 a month from 2025 bringing a boost to Broughton’s wing making plant.

The ramp-up will create between 450 and 550 highly skilled manufacturing roles and invest an additional £100 million in additional production facilities by 2025.

The former A380 production facility at the Broughton West Factory will become a new single aisle production facility.

The current monthly rate of around 50 A320’s a month will initially increase to 65 jets a month by the middle of 2023.

An Airbus spokesperson said: “The planned production rate increase to 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 2025, in close cooperation with our suppliers and partners, will benefit the entire global industrial value-chain.”

“Airbus will meet the higher production rates by investing to increase capacity at its existing commercial aircraft assembly sites, including in the UK, resulting in the creation of additional highly-skilled jobs and employment opportunities.”

“This is fantastic news for the area,” said Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami.

He said: “It’s been a difficult period for the Broughton site, so this announcement could not be more welcome.”

“I’m delighted that so many quality jobs are being created, as we certainly have a wealth of highly skilled workers in Flintshire.”

“This investment also gives stability to the current workforce and to the many local companies involved in the supply chain.”

Welsh Government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “Today’s announcement is fantastic news for Wales.

“Airbus’ plans to increase wing production on Deeside will see a significant growth in the skilled workforce, alongside a huge investment from the company.”

“This is a real vote of confidence in Wales and the talented workforce at Broughton.”

“Airbus’ plans mean more made-in-Wales wings will fly on the very latest Airbus aircraft across the globe, sending a clear signal that Wales is a nation with a superb reputation for advanced manufacturing – which is only made possible thanks to our world class workforce.”

“The Welsh Government will continue to work closely with Airbus to ensure we have the pipeline of skilled talent the company needs in order to grow its workforce in the years ahead.”

Fantastic news that Airbus are further investing in Broughton in North Wales, bringing high-quality jobs, boosting growth and driving the Welsh economy forward. https://t.co/C2C3DidNgl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 5, 2022

Airbus has forecast for at least 720 jets deliveries this year, even as the war in Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China make building and operating aircraft more challenging.

“Our 2022 guidance is unchanged, even though the risk profile for the rest of the year has become more challenging due to the complex geopolitical and economic environment,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking beyond 2022, we see continuing strong growth in commercial aircraft demand driven by the A320 Family.”

“As a result we are now working with our industry partners to increase A320 Family production rates further to 75 aircraft a month in 2025. This ramp-up will benefit the aerospace industry’s global value chain.”

Last month workers at Airbus Broughton accepted an improved pay offer bringing a long-running dispute to a close.

Members of Unite had voted for industrial action in February but suspended planned strikes to consider an improved offer by Airbus.

The offer accepted by the workforce consists of an 8.6 per cent pay increase over 13 months in addition to a backdated 5.1 per cent lump sum payment. Workers will also have an additional day’s holiday in 2023 and in 2024.