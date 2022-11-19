How Police and Crime Commissioner funded programme is helping a Flintshire group challenge hate crime through music

Listen to this article

A Flintshire community group is challenging hate-related crime through music thanks to Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for North Wales.

PCC Andy Dunbobbin, visited the RainbowBiz Hippy Shop in Mold this week to see how funding from his Innovate to Grow initiative is helping to support a project to assist local residents who are suffering from isolation, have experienced hate crime, or are struggling with their mental health.

The project, which is called Musical Mates, has been created by the team behind RainbowBiz C.I.C and The RainbowBiz Hippy Shop out of the different needs of the people the organisation supports.

During the pandemic, many of the people supported by the organisation struggled due to many of them being already isolated prior to the pandemic, and because they are often more at risk of mental health and abuse.

This could be through identifying as members of minority groups within the community, such as being LGBT+, of a different ability, or being from a minority ethnic group.

The aim of Musical Mates is to challenge hate crime in Flintshire through bringing together people from a variety of backgrounds and identities, all with mixed abilities both mentally and physically.

The group is offering a safe space for individuals to learn about each other with a focus on music, creating and therapy.

There are a variety of musical instruments that people can choose to play either as part of a group or on their own if they struggle with anxiety around other people.

The funding from the PCC’s Innovate to Grow fund has helped pay for the musical instruments used in the project.

While at the shop, the PCC met Sarah Way and Ian Forrester, Directors from RainbowBiz CIC and spoke to participants in the project and heard how music is helping them connect with their peers and their local community.

Local PCSOs Victoria Davies and Lucy Davies were also there from North Wales Police to join in the music-making.

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales commented: “It was humbling to see how local organisations like RainbowBiz are helping and supporting their local communities, and I would like to congratulate them on their success in obtaining funding through the Innovate to Grow initiative.

“I am determined to help support exciting, innovative and rewarding projects to help tackle crime and exclusion across the region. To do this, we need to invest in the community-level projects that are thinking and acting in new and novel ways to stop crime where it starts. Rainbow Biz put forward a strong and ambitious proposal around how they wish to make a difference and strengthen the community they work in.”

“My Police and Crime Plan commits to delivering safer neighbourhoods in North Wales, to supporting victims and communities, and to ensuring a fair and effective criminal justice system for all.”

“I’d encourage any organisation that thinks they fit the criteria of Innovate to Grow to get in touch and apply, so that they can act with us to build on their good work and deliver the safer and more

secure neighbourhoods we all wish to see.”

Founder and Director of RainbowBiz CIC Sarah Way said: “This much needed funding has enabled our organisation to offer a more varied experience to the people we support.”

“Seeing the joy that playing music together in a safe space is extremely humbling and something the whole team are immensely proud of.”

“We really value the support we have received from the Police Crime Commissioner.”

The Innovate to Grow funding initiative complements the priorities within the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.

Andy Dunbobbin has allocated £100,000 to Innovate to Grow to support projects for up to one year, with the main focus being on innovation.

A maximum of £5,000 is available for each project; however, should the project be delivered across two or more counties, a maximum of £10,000 will be offered.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must be not-for-profit and must complete a business plan. The plan must align to one of the Commissioner’s policing priorities. All organisations also need to ensure they have a Welsh Language, Equal Opportunities and Social Value policy in place and show how they will be integrating these areas into the delivery of the project.

For further information on the Innovate to Grow project and how to apply, visit the OPCC website.

Latest News