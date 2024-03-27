Hop over to Bailey Hill this Saturday for an Easter Fun Day

This Saturday, 30th March, Bailey Hill is set to host an Easter Fun Day.

With free entry and an array of free entertainment, the event is a perfect outing for people to celebrate the festive spirit of Easter together.

Taking place between 12.00 to 2.30 pm the event will feature children’s entertainer DJ Cookie and special visits from some of the most beloved characters in children’s television: Peppa Pig, Peter Rabbit, and Angel from the popular show Stitch.

The Easter Bunny is also scheduled to make a special appearance, bringing chocolate surprises that are sure to delight the little ones.

Free children’s crafts provide a creative outlet, while an Easter trail offers an adventurous experience for the entire family.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs to enjoy the festivities comfortably, and refreshments will be available for purchase from the Bailey Hill Centre.

For those planning to bring their furry friends along, the organisers have issued a reminder that all dogs must be kept on a lead throughout the event.

The Easter Fun Day is weather-dependent, and any changes to the event schedule will be communicated through the Mold Town Council, Bailey Hill, and Mold Town Centre Facebook pages on the morning of the event.