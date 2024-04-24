Saltney: Police renew appeal to help identify Morrisons fuel station robbers

South Flintshire Police are making a renewed appeal for information to help identify two suspects involved in a robbery at Morrison’s fuel station in Saltney.

The incident, which occurred at 7am on Wednesday, November 22nd last year, was captured on the station’s CCTV system.

The footage shows two men entering the kiosk and threatening an employee before fleeing across the A5104 and disappearing into a nearby residential area.

Both suspects were dressed in dark clothing and used face coverings to conceal their identities.

Detective Constable Simon Letch highlighted the importance of the CCTV images in the investigation, stating, “The men pictured wore dark clothing and face coverings to hide their identity, but we are hoping somebody might recognise them from the CCTV images.”

The police have urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Members of the public can contact the police directly via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23001172546.

For those preferring to provide information anonymously, the independent charity CrimeStoppers is available.