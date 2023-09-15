Holywell residents invited to voice views on new walking and cycling routes

Flintshire County Council has put forward proposals to establish Active Travel infrastructure across two key routes in Holywell.

This initiative aims to bolster pedestrian safety and encourage a greener commute for residents, especially school-going children.

Key Routes to Benefit Schools: The two identified routes would serve four primary schools in the region:

Route 1: Ysgol Gwenffrwd County Primary School and St Winefride’s Catholic Primary School.

Route 2: Ysgol Treffynnon and Ysgol Maes Y Felin.

This plan began with a detailed study by consultants in 2022.

They identified key school routes by looking at where students lived, visited sites, observed challenges for walkers and cyclists, and talked with some school officials.

Opportunities for Public Feedback: The council is now seeking the insights and feedback of Holywell's residents. There are two distinct ways for the public to weigh in:

Attend the in-person viewing of detailed site plans at the Council’s Connects Centre in Holywell on Tuesday 19th September, from 1pm to 7pm. For those preferring an online approach, the Council’s website will feature relevant information, site plans, and an online survey form. This will be available until Monday 2nd October 2023.

Councillor Dave Hughes, Flintshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the regional transport strategy, shed light on the broader objectives of this initiative.

He mentioned that, by tapping into the Welsh Government's funding, the council is ready to launch these "Safe Routes in Communities" schemes.

These schemes, Cllr Hughes says, will "improve accessibility for pupils, parents, and local residents in Holywell."

He added, "With these proposals we aim to improve conditions for walking and cycling by reducing traffic speeds, enhancing pedestrian priority, and broadening footways. Furthermore, the introduction of green infrastructure will not only make these areas more scenic but also safer. We hope this will serve as an impetus for more residents to opt for walking and cycling."

The details of the plan can be found here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Streetscene/Active-Travel-Holywell-Safe-Routes-to-Schools.aspx

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

