Holywell man among two charged following Bristol disorder

A man from Holywell has been charged with two alleged offences following disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday.

Violence erupted in the city during a counter-demonstration to a far-right “stop the boats” rally, resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals by Avon and Somerset Police.

The protest escalated into clashes between groups, which police addressed by deploying mounted and dog sections.

Arrests were made for various offences including affray and assault on emergency workers.

The police condemned the violent actions and vowed to pursue those responsible.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said:

Two men have been charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday (3 August).

Adrian Croft, 45, of Holywell, Flintshire, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence and possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

Damien Williams, 39, of Stockwood Crescent, Knowle, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 5 September.