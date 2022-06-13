Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jun 2022

Holywell: Car passenger seriously injured and driver arrested following crash on Sunday night

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday (June 12) night in Holywell.

Emergency services were called just before 11.45pm to the scene of a crash involving a white coloured Ford Ka on the A5026.

The rear seat passenger was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by ambulance.”

Police have said he has sustained“ significant, potentially life-changing injuries.”

The 22-year-old female driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, she remains in police custody.

PC Danielle Ashley from the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. She said:

“I am urging anybody who may have seen this white coloured Ford Ka, travelling along the A5026 in Holywell just prior to the collision to contact us.”

“I am also keen to speak to anybody who may have been in the area and who may have dash cam footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

“Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000407392.”



