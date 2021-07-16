Holywell address raided as part of investigation into multi-million pound cannabis enterprise

Police have raided a property in Holywell as part of an investigation into an alleged multi-million-pound cannabis enterprise.

Officers raided two addresses in Rochdale and a property in the Holywell area on Thursday morning.

Police arrested a Rochdale man and seized half-a-million pounds in cash on Thursday after executing a series of warrants as part of the investigation.

A 46-year-old man was taken to custody after being arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

The action follows the execution of drug warrants in May at two properties in Rochdale, where cannabis and over £80,000 in cash was recovered.

Police say subsequent enquiries “have suggested the sites are linked to an illicit enterprise worth an estimated £6million a year.”

An investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police Complex Safeguarding team in Rochdale, with the aim being to target and arrest offenders.

Detective Inspector Sam Taylor, of GMP Rochdale’s CID, said: “Since May’s raids where we recovered a significant amount of cash and drugs, we have worked fiercely to find those involved in this illicit enterprise and take them into custody.”

“These drugs cause psychological and physical harm as well as societal damage, and we are intent on catching those we suspect of being offenders.”

“We are really keen to ensure that anyone with suspicions or concerns about the supply of drugs in their area, come forward to police and tell us in confidence so we can continue to take this kind of action.”

[Pictured above – suspect was arrested in Rochdale on Thursday]