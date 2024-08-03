Holyhead Port’s strategic role emphasised by Flintshire politicians

Flintshire politicians Carolyn Thomas MS and Jack Sargeant MS, the newly appointed Minister for Social Partnership, visited the Regent Seven Seas Navigator cruise ship docked in Holyhead on Friday.

The visit emphasised Holyhead’s strategic importance as a cruise destination and showcased the Welsh Government’s efforts to promote the region.

Holyhead’s port, known for its 24-hour, deep water, lock-free access, is ideally suited for cruise ships.

Its convenient bridge link to the town centre and direct train station connection enhance its appeal.

The Welsh Government, in collaboration with the cruise industry, has been actively marketing Wales as a prime cruise destination.

The North Wales Growth Deal is supporting Stena’s initiatives to expand and enhance the port.

After the visit, North Wales MS Carolyn Thomas expressed her gratitude to Cruise Wales. “I’d like to say a big thank you to Cruise Wales for inviting us today.”

“It’s clear to see why the Welsh cruise industry is so buoyant! A potential 77,000 passengers will be visiting Wales this year, which is great news for our local economy and tourism industry.”

Ms Thomas also highlighted the industry’s commitment to sustainability. “I was really interested to hear about the industry’s journey towards a sustainable net-zero future.”

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, echoed these sentiments. “Today’s visit was a great opportunity to continue our successful promotion of North Wales as a major cruise destination,” he said.

“Holyhead port is a key employer in the area, and I am pleased we were able to provide funding toward the breakwater refurbishment, which will secure long-term job prospects and offer new job opportunities as the port looks to expand on Anglesey.”