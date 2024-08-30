Historic Flintshire country house to transform servants’ quarters into holiday lets

Plans to turn the servants’ quarters of a country house near Caerwys into holiday lets have been approved in a bid to boost the local economy.

An application was submitted in November 2021 to transform a building at Bryngwyn Hall by subdividing the floor space into four studio apartments.

Architects acting on behalf of applicant David Owens said the servants’ quarters were disused and in need of refurbishment.

It was claimed at the time that the development off Pen y Cefn Road would bring more money to the area by providing tourist accommodation.

The proposals have now been given the green light by a planning officer from Flintshire Council, who said it would help bring the building back into the use.

In a decision report, Claire Morter said: “The application site of Bryngwyn Hall is a three-storey 19th Century house that stands on the site of an earlier house.

“The grounds that surround Bryngwyn Hall are a Grade II-designated historic park and garden but the actual building has no historic protections.

“The servants’ quarters and kitchens affected by the application were added to the rear in the Edwardian period and are a good example of fairly high‐status servants’ quarters.

“All of these structures are of local and regional architectural, historical and archaeological interest and the proposed change of use and modernisation proposed will inevitably impact the original historic layout, fabric, fixtures and fittings.”

She added: “In this case Heneb (Welsh archaeological trust) recommend that a level three building survey is completed prior to commencement of development which can be appropriately conditioned.

“The proposal accords with both local and national planning policies with regards to tourism-related development and subject to conditions regarding protected species and the undertaking of a historic building survey then no objections are received from third parties.”

The proposals will see three one-bedroom apartments created for tourists, along with one containing two-bedrooms.

A building within an existing courtyard will be used to provide roosting space for bats, while a total of four car parking spaces will be made available.

A notice on the council’s website shows the plans were approved under delegated powers given to officers to decide on minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter