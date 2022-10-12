Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th Oct 2022

Hawkesbury Little Theatre pantomime returns after three year break

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire theatre group has announced the return of its annual Christmas pantomime after a three-year break enforced by the pandemic.

Preparations are underway at Hawkesbury Little Theatre in Buckley for their production of Dick Whittington.

The panto classic will be run between November 23 and December 4 with matinee and evening performances.

A spokesperson for the theatre group said: “Hawkesbury Little Theatre Buckley pantomime is back after a long 3 years due to covid.”

Hawkesbury Little Theatre, Buckley proudly presents Ben Croker’s Dick Whittington.

“We have an amazing cast and is shaping up to be our best show to date.”

“We will be putting on twelve shows (all dates on poster below)”

Tickets have gone on sale at The Rise, Bistre Community Centre, Nant Nawr Road, Buckley, CH7 2PX.

You can contact the group via their Facebook page, click here.

 

