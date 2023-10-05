Hawarden: Highway closed due to an ‘incident’
Update: A photograph posted onto social media shows thick smoke around the Fox and Grapes pub.
Earlier report: Motorists using the B5125, ‘The Highway’ in Hawarden, are being advised that the road is closed due to an incident.
According to a traffic map, the road is closed from the Glynne Arms to the junction with Gladstone Way.
A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on B5125 The Highway both ways from Dig Lane to A550 Gladstone Way.”
Posting on social media, North Wales Police said: “Due to an incident on ‘The Highway’ B5125, Hawarden, Deeside, the road is currently closed.”
