Hawarden: Highway closed due to an ‘incident’

Motorists using the B5125, 'The Highway' in Hawarden, are being advised that the road is closed due to an incident.

According to a traffic map, the road is closed from the Glynne Arms to the junction with Gladstone Way.

A traffic report for the area states: "Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on B5125 The Highway both ways from Dig Lane to A550 Gladstone Way."

Posting on social media, North Wales Police said: "Due to an incident on 'The Highway' B5125, Hawarden, Deeside, the road is currently closed."

ROAD CLOSED: Due to an incident on 'The Highway' the B5125 in Hawarden, Deeside is currently closed. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route. Thank you in advance for your patience. pic.twitter.com/xcmmktaMFw — NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) October 5, 2023

