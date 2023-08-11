Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Aug 2023

Hawarden Community Council unveils dispenser scheme to combat dog fouling

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Community Council in Flintshire is undertaking a fresh approach to tackle the problem of dog fouling in the local area.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hawarden Community Council has launched a community dispenser scheme across Aston, Ewloe, Hawarden and Mancot in a bid to reduce the amount of dog waste left in community areas.   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As part of the scheme, dog waste bag dispensers have been attached to lampposts in areas of heavy dog fouling, providing free bags to encourage people to pick up after their dogs.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposal was put forward by Hawarden & Mancot Councillor Sam Swash, who said: “one of the issues that continue to blight our community is excessive dog fouling.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By making dispenser bags easily accessible in hotspot areas, we hope to give people every possible opportunity to clean up after their pets.”  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire County Council currently implements a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which gives them the power to issue a fixed penalty notice of £75 to anyone found to have breached the order, which includes measures such as excluding dogs from children’s play areas, requires dogs to be kept on leads in certain places, and requires dog owners to remove dog waste.   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Council is currently seeking to extend the PSPO for a further three years once the existing order expires in October.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Swash continued: “it is important that Councils aren’t just giving up on dealing with the problems caused by dog fouling. This project shows that in Hawarden, we are willing to implement innovative solutions to try and tackle the problem.”  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hawarden Community Council intends to measure the success of the scheme over the next six months before deciding whether to expand it by providing more dispensers across the local community.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Who is ‘J.H.P.’? Gladstone’s Library calls for help unravelling intriguing letter mystery
  • Delyn MS highlights Dogs Trust survey on heartbreaking issue of giving up beloved pets
  • “Our Back Yard” – Survey launched to assess Groundwork Wales’ green space project in Connah’s Quay

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Who is ‘J.H.P.’? Gladstone’s Library calls for help unravelling intriguing letter mystery

    News

    Delyn MS highlights Dogs Trust survey on heartbreaking issue of giving up beloved pets

    News

    “Our Back Yard” – Survey launched to assess Groundwork Wales’ green space project in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Shotton-based home care agency named among top 20 providers in Wales

    News

    Busted in Bagillt: Nervous cyclist’s suspicious smell leads to arrest

    News

    500 Flintshire kids get nutritious meals and cooking skills, thanks to one of Wales’s biggest food distributors

    News

    Flintshire cement works to pump 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide out to sea

    News

    Flintshire Council green lights plan for agricultural land to be used as a dog training and exercise field

    News

    Police appeal for witnesses after fire guts residential property on Connah’s Quay High Street

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn