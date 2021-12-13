Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Dec 2021

Hawarden Bridge back open following essential repair work and “a cracking job has taken place”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A popular walking and cycle path across the River Dee has reopened following essential repair work.

Work to replace decking across Hawarden Bridge was due to last around five weeks but it has been finished ahead of schedule.

Darren Whiteley posted the above photograph of the completed decking on social media, he said: “Bridge back open and a cracking job has taken place.”

The decked pathway forms part of National Cycle Route 5 and is an important link between Shotton to Deeside Industrial Estate.

Over the past few years, there have been a number of emergency closures after wooden boards have broken off causing safety issues and leaving a large hole in the walkway.

Work has been carried out by Sustrans, the UK walking and cycling charity and “custodian” of the National Cycle Network.

It is hoped the work will prevent the need for further emergency repairs.

Gwen Thomas from Sustrans said last month: “National Cycle Network Route 5 is an important facility for walkers and cycle users.”

“Over the past few years we have had to close the route for emergency repairs to the boards on the bridge deck on quite a few occasions.”

“It is hoped that once this work is complete,  there will be no need for such repairs again for a long while, allowing people to enjoy the route as often as they like.”

Flintshire County Council has supported the repair project by providing staff support as well as utilising funding from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Council budget gap grows to predicted £20.7m as leaders warn of ‘damaging cuts’

News

Applications for Winter Fuel Support Scheme opens in Flintshire

News

North Wales health board ‘we are doing everything we can to ramp up our booster programme’

News

£285m renewable support scheme opens to Welsh green energy projects

News

£1m fund to support 500 unemployed people across Wales to start a business

News

UK Government to crack down on fraudulent Universal Credit claims with £510m fund

News

Appeal launched after teenage cyclist dies ‘collision’ on B5441 Welsh Road

News

Roman rule returns to Chester but for one night only

News

“Please make having your booster a priority” – First Minister issues update on Omicron variant

News





Read 498,835 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn