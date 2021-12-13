Hawarden Bridge back open following essential repair work and “a cracking job has taken place”

A popular walking and cycle path across the River Dee has reopened following essential repair work.

Work to replace decking across Hawarden Bridge was due to last around five weeks but it has been finished ahead of schedule.

Darren Whiteley posted the above photograph of the completed decking on social media, he said: “Bridge back open and a cracking job has taken place.”

The decked pathway forms part of National Cycle Route 5 and is an important link between Shotton to Deeside Industrial Estate.

Over the past few years, there have been a number of emergency closures after wooden boards have broken off causing safety issues and leaving a large hole in the walkway.

Work has been carried out by Sustrans, the UK walking and cycling charity and “custodian” of the National Cycle Network.

It is hoped the work will prevent the need for further emergency repairs.

🟢 Route Open: NCN 5, Deeside 🟢

Hawarden Bridge which carries NCN 5 over the River Dee is now open! Repairs to the bridge have been carried out, including a new bridge deck. The project is supported by @FlintshireCC and the @WelshGovernment. — Sustrans North (@SustransNorth) December 13, 2021

Gwen Thomas from Sustrans said last month: “National Cycle Network Route 5 is an important facility for walkers and cycle users.”

“Over the past few years we have had to close the route for emergency repairs to the boards on the bridge deck on quite a few occasions.”

“It is hoped that once this work is complete, there will be no need for such repairs again for a long while, allowing people to enjoy the route as often as they like.”

Flintshire County Council has supported the repair project by providing staff support as well as utilising funding from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund.”