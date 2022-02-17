Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Feb

“Great piece of intelligence” leads to significant drug seizure Connah’s Quay

Police in Deeside have arrested a suspected drug dealer following information given to them by the public.

After receiving a “great piece of intelligence,” officers raided a property on Mold Road in Connah’s Quay where drugs and cash were found.

Police have called on the local people to report any drug dealing concerns they may have “no matter how irrelevant it may seem.”

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “A successful overnight warrant executed on Mold Road, Connah’s Quay resulted in an arrest and a significant drug seizure.”

“Upon officers entering the property, the 30-year-old male occupant admitted to being in possession of drugs and cash.”

“He also informed officers that drugs were being stored inside the property.”

“Officers then located a large quantity of white and brown powder wrapped in clear plastic bags along with three large bundles of cash wrapped in cling film.”

“A small amount of cannabis was also recovered from the address.”

“The male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.’

“If you’re aware of drug dealing taking place, please let us know via 101, webchat or online reporting, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, it helps to get these positive results!”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111



