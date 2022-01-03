Grand designs led to success for North Wales property agent’s new home campaign

Grand designs by talented art students hold the keys to a long-standing partnership with one of the country’s top property agents.

Learners on the Foundation Studies in Art and Design course at Grwp Llandrillo Menai have been working alongside Williams Estates to develop a series of images for their Home is Where the Heart Is campaign.

The cohort from the college’s Rhos-on-Sea site created bespoke posters for an innovative light-up window display that will capture the attention of customers and passers-by at their offices in Holywell, Denbigh, Mold, Rhyl, Ruthin, Prestatyn and Rhuddlan.

It comes as Director Jason Williams and the team again were named Best Lettings Agency in Denbighshire at The British Property Awards for 2021/22, adding to the impressive array of industry customer service awards they won this year.

Jason said: “We’ve had an amazing year and it’s been topped off by the brilliant work of the students at Llandrillo.

“We are always keen to try and support the college and the next generation of artists and designers with real-life, real-time projects that will enhance our marketing and profile while giving them vital experience.

“The end result is a fabulous and eye-catching digital poster using different concepts which will definitely turn heads – we love it and thank them for their amazing efforts.”

This is the sixth consecutive year that Williams Estates has given the Art and Design department a creative brief.

“And every year the absolutely blow us away with what they come up with,” said Jason.

“This Christmas is no different, they’ve outdone themselves once again.”

Lecturer Dewi Owen Hughes added: “I fully support such links with industry as I believe realistic creative work projects greatly enhance the experience and future employability of our Art and Design students.

“Our learners gain so much added-value by working on this brief and they can’t wait to see their creative work being printed and used by Williams Estates in a state-of-the-art LED light-pocket window display.”

Reflecting on their latest awards victory, which came just weeks after they won six titles at the ESTAS – including their ninth Gold for Best Sales Agent in Wales – Jason said: “That is testament to our staff, who – despite the challenges of the pandemic – have gone above and beyond to support our customers and provide outstanding service.

“For that to be recognised with success in two such high-profile industry award ceremonies is a major honour for us.”

“Visit www.williamsestates.com and follow @williamsestates for more news and information from Williams Estates.

For more information on Creative Arts courses at Coleg Llandrillo, call 01492 542 338 or visit www.gllm.ac.uk.