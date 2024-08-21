Golfers Raise £3,500 for Local Children’s Hospices

Golfers have come together to raise over £3,500 for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, thanks to a charity golf day organised by the Ewloe-based homebuilder Anwyl Homes.

The event, held at the Portal Championship Course in Tarporley, saw 72 participants competing in teams of four, including Anwyl staff, subcontractors, and suppliers.

Iain Murray, Construction Director of Anwyl’s North Wales and Cheshire division, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting the hospices.

“As a family-run business, with many of our staff being parents themselves, we appreciate the important work of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices and the role they play in the community,” he said.

“We’re long-term supporters of the charity, having donated more than £130,000 over the years. We’re grateful to everyone who backed our latest fundraiser.”

The event was a great success, raising £2,170 from raffle tickets alone. Additional funds were generated through sponsorship of tees by suppliers and subcontractors, bringing the total raised to £3,670.

The day began with breakfast and registration before a 12 noon shotgun start.

Alongside the golf, participants enjoyed a barbecue and raffle, with Liverpool FC and Wales legend Dean Saunders as the guest speaker.

Prizes were awarded for the top three teams, as well as for the longest drive and nearest the pin, while the team finishing last received the tongue-in-cheek “loser beans” award.

Nicola Eyes, Area Fundraiser for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, expressed her gratitude for Anwyl Homes’ ongoing support.

“We are so grateful for the support of Anwyl, which has been continuous for over 20 years,” she said. “The day itself was great fun, and the golfers were in high spirits. It made for an amazing day. The funds so generously donated will go directly to helping provide vital care and support to local children with life-threatening illnesses.”

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices play a crucial role in caring for over 750 families across Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid, and North Wales.

With only two months of income coming from statutory sources, the charity relies heavily on donations to cover costs for the remaining 10 months of the year.