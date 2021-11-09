Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Nov 2021

Glyndwr University to host free workshop for budding Walking Football referees.

Wrexham Glyndwr University is hosting a special free workshop for budding Walking Football referees.

The event, a collaboration with Game On Wales, takes place at Colliers Park on November 19, and will help participants develop the key skills and knowledge to enable them to referee walking football safely and effectively.

This will be an interactive and practical session covering the laws of the game and how to manage play, with a mix of classroom theory and the chance to referee live games.

With more and more people taking up the sport competitively, it is vital that there are trained officials available able to ensure matches are properly refereed.

Sara Hilton, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science at Wrexham Glyndwr said: “We are delighted to be working with Game on Wales to host this event which is free of charge.

“Walking Football is a sport which can be enjoyed by everyone of all abilities and is growing in popularity year on year.

“With this increase in participation, more referees will be needed in the future and this course is a great opportunity for anyone interested in taking on that role in the game to further their development.”

On completing the course, learners will be able to demonstrate their knowledge of the difference between mainstream football rules and those applied in Walking Football.

As well as sports students, the workshop will particularly appeal to both qualified referees looking to utilize their skills in a different version of the sport, and Walking Football players potentially looking to gain another perspective.

Please note, the course runs from 10am to 3pm, and numbers on the course are limited. The practical element of the course will be undertaken outside on a 3G surface so be prepared with suitable footwear.

For more information about the Walking Football referee course, and to register, please visit https://www.sportsreg.co.uk/event/north_wales_walking_football_new_referee_course_19112021#init



