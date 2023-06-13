Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Jun 2023

Glyndwr University and FAW strengthen partnership with relaunch of Colliers Park National Football Development Centre

A leading football training facility has been relaunched to celebrate the strengthened partnership between Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU) and the Football Association of Wales (FAW). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Colliers Park National Football Development Centre, based on the site of Gresford Colliery in Wrexham, was officially relaunched to celebrate the impact it has on Welsh football, both locally and nationally, as well as how it supports the delivery of the Football Coaching and Performance Specialist degree at WGU. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The £5m National Football Development Centre benefits the game by delivering accessible, high-class training facilities for young players and the wider football workforce in North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor of WGU, and Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive, welcomed representatives from the local community and from Welsh football to mark the occasion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cutting the ribbon: Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor of WGU, and Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive

Following on from speeches from WGU and FAW representatives, a ribbon was cut to celebrate the continued partnership between the organisations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Professor Hinfelaar said: “Wrexham has a reputation as the ‘spiritual home’ of Welsh football, so it gives me an enormous sense of pride that our students have access to the wonderful facilities at Colliers Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Relaunching the facility demonstrates our commitment to building an even stronger relationship with our colleagues at the FAW and to work together towards shared goals. Friday’s relaunch was a day to be proud of and for us to celebrate.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chris Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science at WGU, said: “We are hugely fortunate to have this centre of excellence as part of our university offering – and I’m immensely proud – and also very grateful for – the fantastic partnership we have with the FAW. Friday’s event was about bringing everyone together and recognising that. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The facilities we have at Colliers Park are truly industry leading, it’s a high-quality learning environment in a football setting, which prepares our students for employment at all levels of football. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our students are able to experience and analyse Premier League and Champions League level football, they also utilise the performance analysis suite through the interactive screens in the learning suites, which games to life, it’s a truly phenomenal learning experience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

WGU students and alumni, who have gone on to secure a career in football, were also in attendance at the special event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Laura Davies, a Football Coaching and the Performance Specialist final year student at WGU, said: “The facilities at Colliers are outstanding. We’ve got 4G and grass pitches. We’ve also got an analysis suite and software that they use in the Premier League. In addition, we have the Sports Science labs on the main campus that are accredited.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Mooney said: “The Colliers Park National Football Development Centre is a fantastic facility and environment for everyone who uses it. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The facility is an important presence for us in a key area that has a rich football history. We are incredibly proud to see the partnership between the FAW and Wrexham Glyndwr University be strengthened so that Colliers Park continues to play a key role in developing and educating our players and coaches of the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julian Ferrari – Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis

Students on the university’s Football Coaching and the Performance Specialist degree have access to the high-class training facilities at Colliers Park which include two UEFA approved grass pitches, a 3G pitch, in addition to gym facilities and activation areas, classrooms, an analysis suite and changing facilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They also have the opportunity to undertake Football Coaching courses, supported by the FAW from Football Leaders Award to FAW C Certificate and UEFA B Licence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

