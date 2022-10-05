Garden Waste, Food Waste and Recycling collection suspended in parts of Buckley due to ‘incident’

Flintshire Council has suspended garden waste, food waste and recycling collections in parts of Buckley until further notice.

The council has said it is due to an “incident” beyond its control.

In a statement on its website, the council said: “Due to an incident in Buckley which is outside of our control, Garden Waste, Food Waste and Recycling collections have been suspended in some areas of Buckley until further notice.”

The areas affected by this suspension include:

Garden Waste (Brown Bins)

Coppa View, Moorfields, Manor Drive, Jubilee Road, Lyme Grove, Part Overton Close

Food Waste and Recycling

Part Avondale Road, Lea Drive, Jubilee Road, Moorfields, Manor Drive, Lyme Grove, Hawthorn Avenue, Part Briar Drive, Part Overton Close, Laurel Drive

“Streetscene will make arrangements for these areas to be collected as soon as we are able to do so.” The council said.

