Posted: Thu 26th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 26th Aug

Funding for new PCSOs welcomed by Delyn MS

Hannah Blythyn, Member of the Senedd for Delyn, has welcomed a funding announcement from the Welsh Government, for 100 new PCSOs across Wales.

The funding includes an extra £3.7m for the additional PCSOs across Wales, bringing the total budget to over £22m and delivering another of the Labour Party’s key election pledges at May’s Senedd election.

This new funding will place an extra 20 PCSOs across communities policed by North Wales Police and mean that a total of 600 PCSOs in Wales are funded by the Welsh Government. 

Since May’s election, Ms Blythyn has been working directly with communities and officers from North Wales Police, to find solutions to crime and anti-social behaviour in our streets, towns and villages.

In addition to taking up individual casework, the Delyn MS has also been raising concerns about wider community issues, from noise nuisance to drug dealing and criminal damage.

Welcoming the announcement, Ms Blythyn said: “From speaking directly to residents across our communities I know how important a sense of safety is, and I want to do all I can to help make our streets as safe as possible.”

“I am proud of our Welsh Labour Government for delivering on our pledge to improve community safety, but putting more PCSOs on our streets.”

“In the months and years ahead I will continue to work with communities, North Wales Police and other agencies, to do all I can to help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.”

The Delyn MS is due to meet with Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, to discuss local concerns and his plans to improve community safety as much as possible. 

If there are concerns which constituents which to raise with Ms Blythyn they are encouraged to get in touch by emailing Hannah.Blythyn@senedd.wales or calling 01352 762102.



