Free Summer events for all the family in North East Wales from Wild Ground

This Summer the team at Wild Ground are running a full programme of free family-friendly events across their nature reserves in North East Wales.

There is a wide variety of different outdoor nature-based activities for families to experience and enjoy and in addition, some unique events planned with an outdoor yoga session, bat walk and a nocturnal walk.

Summer brings new things to see and do on our nature reserves and at the Lane End Reserve near Buckley there are fun nature and craft events with a Pollinator Day, Water & Wildlife session, and a Bushcraft event.

The sessions introduce and encourage an interest in nature and wildlife and families can be sure of a fun free day out in the natural environment.

Spaces will be limited, and booking is essential for most family events. At each of the Lane End events, there will be 2 sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon and families should state which one is required when booking.

On Thursday 11th August, and new for Wild Ground there is an Outdoor Yoga session to connect people to the natural outdoors, through a relaxing and energising yoga session.

At Stryt Las Nature Reserve near Johnstown Wrexham, there are Pollinator Activity Day and Bushcraft events, which will get the kids outside in the fresh air and excited about nature.

At our Trefnant and Glascoed Reserves near St Asaph, there is a Treasure Hunt & Make a Bug Hotel event and a BioBlitz event where families search out and ID all the species on the reserve.

Glascoed Reserve is on the edge of St Asaph Business Park, and in August two special lunchtime well-being walks are planned exploring the nature reserve. It is hoped to encourage local workers from the Business Park to enjoy connecting with nature in their lunch hour.

Glascoed is also the venue for a night-time Bat Walk on the 17th of August where night-time walkers search out our favourite flying mammal.

Going on a nature walk at night means you will see and hear lots of things you would not notice in daylight and so the final event of the programme this Summer is a Nocturnal Walk at Broad Oak Nature Reserve on the 25th of August.

Booking is essential for all activities as spaces will be limited, although people can drop in on the lunchtime walks at Glascoed.

Details of all the events are on the events section of the Wild Ground website (www.wild-ground.org.uk )

Email info@wild-ground.org.uk or call Wild Ground on 01978 757524.

If attending the nature activities at Lane End, state if you want to come in the morning or afternoon.