Posted: Tue 27th Aug 2024

Four teenagers arrested as police investigate Holywell wounding incident

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an alleged wounding incident that occurred in Holywell on Monday evening.

The incident, described by police as isolated, took place at a property in the Strand area shortly after 6pm on 26 August.

North Flintshire Police confirmed that the arrests were made swiftly following recently increased patrols in the area.

The suspects, three 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were detained shortly after the incident and remain in police custody.

In a statement posted on social media, North Flintshire Police said: “We are investigating a wounding in Holywell which has resulted in four youths being arrested.”

The police added that the investigation is ongoing and that the arrested individuals are assisting officers with their enquiries.

No further details about the nature of the wounding or the condition of the victim have been released at this time.

The police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Information can be provided to North Wales Police via 101 or through the web live chat at http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
