Posted: Fri 19th Apr 2024

Former landlord of Deeside pub sentenced to 24 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

The former landlord of a Deeside pub has been jailed after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault offences.

Gareth Lambert, of Moore Lane, Frodsham was today, Friday, April 19 sentenced to 24 years in prison, following his trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Lambert will serve an 18-year custodial term, with a further six years to be served on extended supervision.

The 31-year-old was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

The offences occurred in January and February 2022, when Lambert ran the Crown and Liver public house in Ewloe.

Lambert was arrested following reports from two female victims, that he had committed sexual offences against them in a flat above the pub.

At the time these incidents occurred, his victims were aged 25 and 38 respectively.

Detective Sergeant Michael Starkey led the investigation for North Wales Police.

Reflecting on the sentencing, DS Starkey said: “I commend the courage and bravery shown by both women. Their resilience and strength throughout the process has been crucial in ensuring that Gareth Lambert has been brought to justice.

“North Wales Police are committed to pursuing the most violent and dangerous of offenders against women and girls. I would encourage anyone who is subject to such abuse to contact us. You will be believed, and your information treated in the utmost confidence.”

Operation Unite North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls.

More information is available here – Operation Unite | North Wales Police

