Former Holywell toy shop to transform into apartments as plans approved to revive 17th-century building

Plans to convert a former toy shop in Holywell into three new apartments have been approved in a bid to restore the deteriorating building.

The old Frank Beech Toy Shop was a popular mainstay on the town’s High Street for more than 70 years before it closed its doors in 2009.

In 2015, the contents of the store were sold at auction after a large quantity of toys dating back to the 1960s, 70s and 80s were discovered untouched.

They included boxes of vintage Star Wars and Action Man figures, with the overall collection selling for tens of thousands of pounds.

The condition of the Grade II-listed building, which is believed to date back to the late-17th century, is said to have declined in recent years after standing empty.

A planning application was submitted by applicant Stuart Mears in February this year to turn it into apartments.

The scheme has now been approved by a planning officer from Flintshire Council, who said it was important for the property to be restored.

In a decision report, Claire Morter said: “This is a full application for the proposed conversion of 2 High Street, Holywell to form three apartments.

“The Grade II-listed building has been vacant for a number of years, with the retail unit advertised for sale for a period in excess of 12 months.

“The site is located within the Holywell town centre where the loss of the retail unit must be carefully considered.

“However, the lack of success at the building being sold for retail, and the importance of preserving the listed building are such that in this instance the proposal is considered acceptable. Without investment the building is likely to fall into further disrepair.”

She added: “Although the site lies within a town centre location, there are no concerns raised with regards to potential noise or disturbance to future occupiers.

“The proposed conversion will provide accommodation on all floors with windows overlooking Cross Street and the rear.”

The proposals will see the building divided to create one two-bedroom apartment and two three-bedroom apartments, while an existing outbuilding will be converted into a bin store and storage space.

Externally, the existing shop front will be removed and replaced with a door and window, with other refurbishment works to be carried out to improve the condition of the property.

The officer’s report shows the applicant has paid almost £1,500 to upgrade an area of public open space at the nearby Fron Park as part of the planning conditions.

Approval was granted under delegated powers given to planning officials to decide on minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter