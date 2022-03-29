Former Connah’s Quay High School pupil set to make 100th international appearance for Wales tonight

A former Connah’s Quay High School pupil will make his 100th international appearance for Wales tonight.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will captain Wales in tonight’s friendly against the Czech Republic.

Cymru take on the Czechs in Cardiff in a match that will also help raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

With former Hawarden High School pupil Danny Ward injured, Wayne Hennessey returned to the starting line-up for the crucial World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on Thursday and will now lead out his side this evening in Cardiff.

Wayne was initially raised in Beaumaris on Anglesey, and was educated at Ysgol David Hughes, in Menai Bridge, but he moved to Connah’s Quay High School to make it easier to travel to Manchester City’s Academy.

Wayne made his debut for Cymru back in May 2007 against New Zealand at the Racecourse, and has since claimed the clean-sheet record for his country previously held by his hero Neville Southall.

The goalkeeper then made his first start for his country the following month against the Czech Republic in a EURO 2008 qualifier that ended 0-0.

During his 15-year Cymru career, Wayne played a key role in the side qualifying for successive EURO finals in 2016 and 2020, and highlighted his double save against Hungary in the decisive match in Cardiff that ensured Cymru qualified for the latter tournament when he spoke to the media yesterday.