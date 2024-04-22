Fordhall Farm Events partners with Chester Race Company

Chester Race Company has announce Fordhall Farm Events as its new concession partner to support racedays and major events.

The independent company, established by Ben Hollins in 2004, provides food and drink concession management to some of the country’s biggest and highly esteemed sporting venues.

Delivering high-quality, sustainable food from their award-winning farm in North Shropshire, alongside local and independent guest traders, Fordhall Farm Events support the drive towards food with provenance through sourcing from British suppliers.

From pasture-fed burgers, pork sausages and free-range hog roast, to authentic Greek gyros, Neapolitan pizzas and peri-peri chicken flatbreads, Fordhall Farm Events tailor concessions to satisfy event requirements.

Guests attending racedays at Chester and Bangor-on-Dee Racecourses will now be able to select from a variety of options to meet specific tastes and dietary requirements, including artisan street food menus from an extensive fleet of units.

Rupert Worden, Group Catering Director at Chester Race Company, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Fordhall Farm Events to develop our concession offering at our racedays and major events.

“Not only does their passion for great food and events align with ours, but this collaboration with a local supplier and producer helps contribute to our long-term sustainability goals, too.”

Ben Hollins, Director of Catering at Fordhall Farm Events, said:

“We are looking forward to working with the Chester Race Company team to develop the retail food offering on racedays. We will be bringing food from the farm alongside independent local traders and some of the best street food around. If you are a local food business and want to get involved, please get in touch.

“Racegoers will see the offering develop throughout the season and will hopefully enjoy the variety of delicious food available.”