Football for all: Wales FA launches second year of fund to support young players

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has launched its PAWB Fund for a second year, aiming to support young people and families in Wales to access football opportunities and equipment. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The fund wants to help people from all different backgrounds to play football without it being too expensive. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The application is open to 5-18-year-olds living in Wales and can be applied for by or on behalf of any young player. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The fund aims to support and assist young players in accessing football opportunities and equipment. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

FAW Senior Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Integrity Manager, Jason Webber said: “The PAWB Fund is an initiative to support families in particular that may find that cost is a barrier to participating within the game.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The following items are eligible for support through the fund: grassroots club membership fees, playing and club kit, football boots, shin pads, goalkeeper gloves, sport hijab, impairment-specific equipment such as sports goggles, and travel costs such as train, bus, or taxi costs to training and match venues. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​



One grassroots club that has benefited from the fund is RTB Ebbw Vale, located in Blaenau Gwent, one of the poorest areas in the country. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Coach Kyle Higgins said: “Without this funding, a lot of parents here would simply be cut off from football.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“The club has used the fund to help the continuity of football within the community and support boys and girls in continuing to play football.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Chairman Karl Moorecroft added: “We don’t want to discourage anyone from playing, and the fund has allowed us to buy kit, support with joining fees or monthly subscriptions to the club.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The funding available will be decided by a national panel that will assess each case based on the application information. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The PAWB Fund can be applied for on an annual basis to ensure support is available for young people to access regular football opportunities. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Clubs, schools, social services and other community organisations can apply for the fund on behalf of recipients. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Access the PAWB Fund application form HERE ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

If you are not able to complete the form online or require further support please contact pawbfund@faw.cymru ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

[Photo: FAW] ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

