Football for all: Wales FA launches second year of fund to support young players
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has launched its PAWB Fund for a second year, aiming to support young people and families in Wales to access football opportunities and equipment.
The fund wants to help people from all different backgrounds to play football without it being too expensive.
The application is open to 5-18-year-olds living in Wales and can be applied for by or on behalf of any young player.
The fund aims to support and assist young players in accessing football opportunities and equipment.
FAW Senior Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Integrity Manager, Jason Webber said: “The PAWB Fund is an initiative to support families in particular that may find that cost is a barrier to participating within the game.”
The following items are eligible for support through the fund: grassroots club membership fees, playing and club kit, football boots, shin pads, goalkeeper gloves, sport hijab, impairment-specific equipment such as sports goggles, and travel costs such as train, bus, or taxi costs to training and match venues.
One grassroots club that has benefited from the fund is RTB Ebbw Vale, located in Blaenau Gwent, one of the poorest areas in the country.
Coach Kyle Higgins said: “Without this funding, a lot of parents here would simply be cut off from football.”
“The club has used the fund to help the continuity of football within the community and support boys and girls in continuing to play football.”
Chairman Karl Moorecroft added: “We don’t want to discourage anyone from playing, and the fund has allowed us to buy kit, support with joining fees or monthly subscriptions to the club.”
The funding available will be decided by a national panel that will assess each case based on the application information.
The PAWB Fund can be applied for on an annual basis to ensure support is available for young people to access regular football opportunities.
Clubs, schools, social services and other community organisations can apply for the fund on behalf of recipients.
Access the PAWB Fund application form HERE
If you are not able to complete the form online or require further support please contact pawbfund@faw.cymru
[Photo: FAW]
