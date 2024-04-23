Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 23rd Apr 2024

Food and drink outlet may replace vacant Mold shop

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Proposals to change the planning use of an empty shop in Mold have been submitted in a bid to attract new tenants.

An application has been put forward to allow a vacant unit within the Daniel Owen Precinct to potentially be used as a food and drink outlet or to provide financial services.

The property next to the North Clwyd Animal Rescue charity shop has stood empty for more than a year.

The shopping centre’s owners are hoping that by offering greater options for its use, they will be able to rent it out.

It comes after agents acting on behalf of Daniel Owen Centre Mold Ltd said they had experienced difficulty finding a tenant so far.

In a planning statement, they said: “The unit is vacant and has been on the market for well over 12 months.

“The proposal would open up the permitted use classes for the unit to increase the prospects of securing an occupier for this vacant unit.

“The applicant owns the Daniel Owen Centre. They have had some success with securing the occupation of vacant units in the last year, however, this unit has remained vacant despite being actively marketed.

“Various steps have been taken by the applicant to secure tenants, however, this has not been successful, and the permitted uses of this unit need to be opened up to secure an occupier.

“A marketing report has also been submitted with this application to set out how the site has been marketed, the nature of the interest received and to demonstrate there is no demand from retail occupiers.”

No external changes to the building are proposed as part of the application.

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the Flintshire Council website.

The scheme will then be considered by the local authority at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Leaked documents reveals strain in Flintshire Council-Aura Leisure partnership
  • Boss of Deeside based Iceland thanks St John medics for life saving efforts after marathon collapse
  • Nationwide ban on wet wipes containing plastic announced

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Leaked documents reveals strain in Flintshire Council-Aura Leisure partnership

    News

    Boss of Deeside based Iceland thanks St John medics for life saving efforts after marathon collapse

    News

    Nationwide ban on wet wipes containing plastic announced

    News

    Deeside firm to power Kenya farms with electricity from tea clippings

    News

    Former PCSO leads crime fighting mission in North Wales with cash seized from criminals

    News

    National Office for Care and Support formally launched

    News

    How to avoid Wales’ potholes and what to do if you hit one

    News

    Fordhall Farm Events partners with Chester Race Company

    News

    Calls for urgent clarity of future of nuclear energy developments in North Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn