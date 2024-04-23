Food and drink outlet may replace vacant Mold shop

Proposals to change the planning use of an empty shop in Mold have been submitted in a bid to attract new tenants.

An application has been put forward to allow a vacant unit within the Daniel Owen Precinct to potentially be used as a food and drink outlet or to provide financial services.

The property next to the North Clwyd Animal Rescue charity shop has stood empty for more than a year.

The shopping centre’s owners are hoping that by offering greater options for its use, they will be able to rent it out.

It comes after agents acting on behalf of Daniel Owen Centre Mold Ltd said they had experienced difficulty finding a tenant so far.

In a planning statement, they said: “The unit is vacant and has been on the market for well over 12 months.

“The proposal would open up the permitted use classes for the unit to increase the prospects of securing an occupier for this vacant unit.

“The applicant owns the Daniel Owen Centre. They have had some success with securing the occupation of vacant units in the last year, however, this unit has remained vacant despite being actively marketed.

“Various steps have been taken by the applicant to secure tenants, however, this has not been successful, and the permitted uses of this unit need to be opened up to secure an occupier.

“A marketing report has also been submitted with this application to set out how the site has been marketed, the nature of the interest received and to demonstrate there is no demand from retail occupiers.”

No external changes to the building are proposed as part of the application.

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the Flintshire Council website.

The scheme will then be considered by the local authority at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).