Posted: Sun 7th Apr 2024

Flood alert issued for North Wales coast to River Dee

Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert for areas along the North Wales coast, extending from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey, due to an anticipated high tide at 11am on Sunday, 7th April 2024.

The initial alert was provided at 9pm on 6th April, emphasising the need for vigilance among residents and visitors.

The alert warns of potential hazards along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying lands, and estuaries.

The risks include dangerous sea spray and waves, which could contain debris.

The public is advised to monitor the situation closely and exercise caution in the affected areas to ensure personal safety and the protection of property.

Natural Resources Wales will continue to monitor the situation closely and has provided resources for individuals to stay informed about the conditions in their area.

The organisation encourages the use of its ‘River Levels, Rainfall and Sea Data’ available on its website for real-time updates.

In addition to the alert, Natural Resources Wales offers guidance on how flood forecasts are made, warnings issued, and flood risks assessed.

 

