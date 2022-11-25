Flintshire’s £8.4 million Marleyfield House care home officially opened by Health Minister

Flintshire’s £8.4 million expanded and redeveloped Marleyfield House has been officially opened by Welsh Government Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan MS.

Marleyfield House care home in Buckley has doubled its capacity and can now support up to 64 older people.

The expansion has been purpose-built to accommodate the needs of older people not only looking for a new home with residential care but also residents who have had a stay in hospital and will benefit from a range of therapies to help them return home having gained maximum independence.

The new 32 rooms have private outdoor space either through a balcony on the first floor or a patio on the ground.

The extension has also created a new communal area both indoors and outdoors, office space and store rooms, extended car parking facilities and extensive sensitive landscaping designed to encourage residents to use the outdoor space to enhance their wellbeing.

The kitchen facilities have also been remodeled and refurbished to provide for the needs of an increasing number of diners.

This is an excellent example of the local authority’s pro-active approach to addressing the current significant pressures and fragility in the care sector across the country.

Working in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and supported by Welsh Government funding, 16 of the rooms will be provided for placements tor older people in need of support as part of a timely and appropriate hospital discharge.

Flintshire residents will benefit from intense rehabilitation from an onsite team to help maximise their independence whilst providing realistic and real time assessment of longer-term needs, aiming to get people back home to their own homes within 6 weeks.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said:

“It was fantastic to open Marleyfield House which will be a real benefit to the residents and people living with dementia.”

“Social Care is under significant pressure and this redevelopment shows the commitment to improving services, helping people leave hospital and help vulnerable people to live independently whilst still being supported.”

Flintshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, Councilor Christine Jones, said:

“It was a real pleasure to welcome the Minister and to be able to show her our fabulous facility in Buckley. It was also fantastic to meet many of the residents who have made Marleyfield their home. ”

“This reaffirms the Council’s commitment to investing money in critical services. I am proud that Flintshire County Council continues to support our most vulnerable residents. ”

“Another exciting project is about to start in Flint – a new residential care facility which will include facilities for therapeutic support, and support for people living with dementia.”

