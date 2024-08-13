Flintshire: “We’re sick of it” police clamp down on off-road bike nuisance

North Flintshire Police have seized several off-road bikes in a crackdown on illegal and unsafe riding, sparking significant debate within the community.

The operation, which targeted the Holywell and Mostyn areas, resulted in three bikes being taken off the road, including one ridden by an 8-year-old child.

According to a statement posted on the force’s social media, the seized bikes were involved in anti-social behaviour and were being operated illegally on public roads.

The police emphasised that none of the riders were wearing safety equipment, which led to the confiscations under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

The seizure of the child’s bike, a small blue electric dirt bike, has particularly drawn attention.

Police explained that it was being ridden with a teenager as a passenger, and both were without helmets.

“To clear up any misinformation regarding the smaller blue bike, it was being ridden by a child with a teenager as a rear seat passenger,” the post clarified.

“Neither was wearing any safety equipment.”

However, the move has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.

Many residents support the police’s actions, citing safety concerns.

“Great work, NWP North Flintshire. These are a menace. People shouldn’t be buying them if they don’t have somewhere legal to ride them,” commented Simon, reflecting the views of those worried about the dangers these bikes pose.

Others, however, believe the police’s actions were heavy-handed, particularly in the case of the child’s bike.

“Surely, to combat this, there should be places put in place where these children can go to ride them? Where they could be taught safety? There are worse things children could be doing with their time,” argued Denise, sparking a series of replies both agreeing and disagreeing with her point.

Nicky countered, “Denise, causing a potential danger to other road users and pedestrians isn’t bad enough for you?” To which she responded, “If they had somewhere affordable to go, they wouldn’t be on the roads, so problem solved.”

The debate also touched on the responsibility of parents and the role of the police in managing such issues.

“It’s not the police’s job. It’s the parents’ job to find and take them to off-road centres,” noted Ady, highlighting the responsibility of parents in ensuring the safe and legal use of such bikes.

Despite the comments, police have reaffirmed their commitment to tackling illegal and unsafe off-road biking in the area.

“We’ll keep at it, but we need your information to make sure we’re in the right places, and looking at the right addresses,” the police stated, thanking the public for their cooperation.