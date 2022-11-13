Flintshire to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and ex-service personnel on Remembrance Sunday

Flintshire will pay tribute to fallen soldiers and ex-service personnel on Remembrance Sunday.

Towns and villages across the county will be hosting commemorative parades and processions to remember the country’s fallen heroes.

There will be road closures in place this morning in Connah’s Quay, Hawarden, Buckley, Flint, Mold, Penyffordd, Holywell, Bagillt and Caergwrle, details can be found here: https://one.network/uk/flintshire

Connah’s Quay & Shotton

The service of Remembrance will take place at the Civic Hall in Connah’s Quay at 10am

After the service the parade outside the Civic Hall will move off at 10.40am to the Connah’s Quay & Shotton War Memorial for a short service, act of remembrance and laying of wreathes, and Poppy Crosses, this will be followed with a march off to the Bridge Street Car Park Shotton.

Hawarden

Hawarden Community Council and Royal British Legion will be hosting the annual remembrance parade on. Gather at Gladstone playing fields at 10.15/30 a.m. depart at 10.40 a.m.

Mold

Mold’s Remembrance Sunday Service will take place outside the War Memorial at Bailey Hill and representatives from Armed and Uniformed organisations, members of Mold Town Council and the public are invited to attend to pay their respects. The service will commence at 10.50am.

In addition a Remembrance Service will take place at St Mary’s Church at 10am.

National Service of Remembrance

A two-minute silence led by His Majesty The King will take place across the UK as the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph takes place to remember all those who have died in conflict since the First World War.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Remembrance Sunday is a time to reflect upon the sacrifices made by our veterans and service personnel on operations around the world. We must never forget those who gave their lives in defence of our values and our great nation. All of us will also be thinking of those brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their very own survival to defend freedom and democracy for all, just as the UK and Commonwealth soldiers did in both world wars. Today, members of the UK Armed Forces at Cenotaph and around the world will come together to honour all those who came before them.

The Royal British Legion’s Director of Remembrance, Philippa Rawlinson said:

As we come together on Remembrance Sunday, we pay tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen, The Royal British Legion’s Patron of 70 years and longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British military. Her Late Majesty was dedicated to duty and epitomised the service and commitment shown by our Armed Forces community, thousands of who will march past the Cenotaph where she laid her wreath each year. Her Late Majesty’s deep bond with the military lives on with His Majesty The King and The Royal Family. Similar Royal British Legion ceremonies will be uniting communities across the nation in Remembrance and today is an opportunity for us all to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of all those who serve, past and present.

