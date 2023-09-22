Flintshire summer Playschemes wrap another stellar season

Flintshire Summer Playschemes have closed the curtain on another successful season, offering an enriching and engaging experience for the children of Flintshire County.

This year's programme spanned 30 days and covered an impressive 56 sites per day.

It welcomed a remarkable 3,700 children who registered for a summer of adventure, learning, and fun. Over the course of the programme, an astonishing 12,000 attendances were recorded, with 1,200 daily sessions and an incredible 8,000 hours of play work delivered.

One standout feature of this year's playschemes was the unwavering commitment to the Welsh language.

The entire programme was conducted using incidental Welsh at all playscheme sites, reflecting a dedication to promoting the culture and heritage of Wales.

In line with the commitment to children's health and well-being, the playschemes distributed over 5,000 bottles of water and 3,000 nature bars.

This ensured that every child stayed hydrated and energised during their summer adventures, Flintshire council said.

The success of the Flintshire Summer Playschemes could not have been achieved without the dedication of a remarkable team of 100 staff members.

Darren Morris, Lead Officer for Play Development, praised the team's "dedication and passion," which he said was evident in the smiles on the children's faces.

Matt Hayes, Youth Services Senior Manager, also commended the staff for upholding children's rights to open space and play, while Claire Homard, Chief Officer for Youth and Education, lauded the seamless integration of the Welsh language into the programme.

The ongoing financial backing from Town and Community Councils across Flintshire, as well as annual support from the Welsh Government, has been instrumental in the programme's success.

As another summer season comes to an end, the Flintshire Summer Playschemes team is already looking forward to enriching the lives of Flintshire's children in the future.

The Flintshire Summer Playschemes are a county-driven initiative supported by the Welsh Government and local councils. With a focus on promoting Welsh language and culture, well-being, and safe play, the programme offers a wide range of activities for children to learn and grow in a nurturing environment.

