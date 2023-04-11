Flintshire soap opera legend heads the cast of a new audio series about Rhyl in the 1960s

The upcoming audio series set in 1960s Rhyl features a cast led by a renowned soap opera star from Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The three-part drama – specially commissioned by Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council’s Dementia Aware team – brings to life a chapter of The Reso, written by local author Ambrose Conway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Evoking Bank Holiday memories of the seaside resort in the sixties, as seen through the eyes of David, a young boy growing up on ‘The Reso’ council estate, the programme was adapted by award winning playwright Toby Hulse and produced by Rhyl’s Steve Allan Jones, supported by North Wales charity Action for Arts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Heading up the cast is Flint star Ian Puleston-Davies, best known for his role as Corrie builder Owen Armstrong, in the role of narrator and adult David. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Reso cast is largely made up of local actors, with a special appearance by Matthew Campbell, the voice of Chase in the popular UK dubbed children’s TV series, Paw Patrol. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Musician Steve, a former member of The Alarm, who is currently touring with Spear of Destiny, is proud to have played a part in bringing the book to life via audio recording. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This has been a real labour of love, but wonderful to be working with Ian and the supporting ensemble,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Executive producer Alison Carter added: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with DVSC, exploring dementia-friendly ways of creating new audio theatre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have been very lucky to work with Ian and the North Wales cast – particularly the young actors who have been a pleasure to have on board. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’m sure this series will be very nostalgic for those who grew up in the 1960s era.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Reso is free to listen to and can be found on the Action for Arts website, with links to each episode and information about the production team and cast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

