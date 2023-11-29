Flintshire shivers at -2°C as UK braces for chilly few days ahead

As residents in Flintshire woke up to a chilly -2 degrees this morning, the Met Office's forecast paints a cold picture for much of the UK in the coming days.

With air flowing in from northern Scandinavia, the nation is set to experience a significant drop in temperatures, marking the onset of a frosty period.

The Met Office's latest bulletin highlights a broad sweep of overnight frosts across the UK.

[Temperature map shows -2°C in Hawarden at 7am]

Parts of northern Scotland and northeast England are particularly under watch for potential snowfall.

This cold spell is not a fleeting one; predictions suggest that the low temperatures will persist well into next week.

Temperatures in Flintshire:

Today : Maximum daytime temperature is 3°C and the minimum nighttime temperature is -3°C​​.

Thursday, 30th November : Maximum daytime temperature will be 3°C and the minimum nighttime temperature will be -2°C​​.

Friday, 1st December: The maximum daytime temperature is expected to be 3°C with a minimum nighttime temperature of -2°C​​.

Despite the chilly weather, there is a silver lining of dry and sunny weather expected for many areas.

RAC Breakdown Issues Warning and Advice to Motorists

In light of the dropping temperatures, RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson has voiced concerns over the increased likelihood of car breakdowns. "Cold weather is the nemesis of older car batteries," Simpson explains, emphasising that the current conditions could expose weaknesses in vehicle batteries.

She advises drivers, especially those with older vehicles, to have their cars checked by reputable mechanics or garages without delay.

Alice also stresses the importance of being prepared for winter driving conditions. She suggests that drivers pack winter gear, including extra warm clothes, food, drink, and a fully charged phone powerbank, to mitigate the risks of being stranded in cold weather.

