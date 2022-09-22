Flintshire school holds special assembly in honour of the late Queen

A special assembly in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held at Flint High School.

The whole school assembly was attended by Councillor Vicky Perfect, Mayoress of Flint, and Councillor Paul Cunningham, Leader of Flint Town Council. Other guests included Mr Davies, representing St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School; Mr Elliot, headteacher, Merllyn CP School; Mrs Thomas, headteacher, Cornist CP School; Mrs Partington, deputy headteacher, Gwynedd CP School;

Flint High School governors; army cadets; and staff and students from Ysgol Maes Hyfryd.

Video footage showing clips from the Queen’s reign of 70 years were shown while choirs sang ‘Lift Thine Eyes’ by Mendelssohn and ‘A Gaelic Blessing’ by John Rutter.

A Welsh reading, ‘Y Frenhines Elisabeth’, was read by year 13 students, John Williams and Maddison Jones, and Dylan Torres and Nia Hughes, head boy and girl, read Simon Armitage’s ‘Floral Tribute’, the poet laureate’s poem to mark the passing of the Queen.

Clare Millington, headteacher, led a reflection commemorating the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11, and Simon Goodhall, deputy headteacher, spoke about traditions and customs.

A string quartet played ‘Nimrod’ by Elgar as students and guests left the assembly.

Alison Jamieson, assistant headteacher, organised the service. She said: “The service was a time to remember and reflect on the long reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and I am so proud of our students who really rose to the occasion showing respect, empathy and understanding.”

