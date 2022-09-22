Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Sep 2022

Flintshire school holds special assembly in honour of the late Queen

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A special assembly in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held at Flint High School.

The whole school assembly was attended by Councillor Vicky Perfect, Mayoress of Flint, and Councillor Paul Cunningham, Leader of Flint Town Council.  Other guests included Mr Davies, representing St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School; Mr Elliot, headteacher, Merllyn CP School; Mrs Thomas, headteacher, Cornist CP School; Mrs Partington, deputy headteacher, Gwynedd CP School; 

Flint High School governors; army cadets; and staff and students from Ysgol Maes Hyfryd.

Video footage showing clips from the Queen’s reign of 70 years were shown while choirs sang ‘Lift Thine Eyes’ by Mendelssohn and ‘A Gaelic Blessing’ by John Rutter.  

A Welsh reading, ‘Y Frenhines Elisabeth’, was read by year 13 students, John Williams and Maddison Jones, and Dylan Torres and Nia Hughes, head boy and girl, read Simon Armitage’s ‘Floral Tribute’, the poet laureate’s poem to mark the passing of the Queen.  

Clare Millington, headteacher, led a reflection commemorating the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11, and Simon Goodhall, deputy headteacher, spoke about traditions and customs. 

A string quartet played ‘Nimrod’ by Elgar as students and guests left the assembly.

Alison Jamieson, assistant headteacher, organised the service.  She said: “The service was a time to remember and reflect on the long reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and I am so proud of our students who really rose to the occasion showing respect, empathy and understanding.” 

Read Next

  • People should be on high alert for energy-related scams, consumer group Which? warns
  • Majority of drivers believe changing the MOT to every two years is a dangerously bad idea, says RAC
  • Chancellor to announce a tightening of Universal Credit rules on Friday
  • Aldi named ‘supermarket of the year’ at the ‘Oscars of the retail world’, the Retail Industry Awards

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    People should be on high alert for energy-related scams, consumer group Which? warns

    News

    Majority of drivers believe changing the MOT to every two years is a dangerously bad idea, says RAC

    News

    Chancellor to announce a tightening of Universal Credit rules on Friday

    News

    Aldi named ‘supermarket of the year’ at the ‘Oscars of the retail world’, the Retail Industry Awards

    News

    Further strike action in October will “bring the railway to an effective standstill”, says union

    News

    Union calls on health workers in Wales to back strike action over pay

    News

    Flintshire landlord ripped out tenants toilet and sink in “moment of madness”

    News

    Flintshire Council budget shortfall for next year rises to £24m

    News

    Police investigating incident in Connah’s Quay seize off road bike in Shotton

    News




    Read 403,776 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn