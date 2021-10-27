Flintshire MP ‘dismayed’ that Arriva Bus Wales drivers vote in favour of industrial action

Arriva bus drivers across North Wales have voted “hugely in favour of industrial action” following a ballot.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has he is “dismayed” to hear that drivers could now take strike over a pay dispute.

He said any industrial action will hit those “more severely impact the elderly and the most vulnerable.”

Drivers who are members of Unite Union had until Tuesday to vote over possible strike action in a dispute with Arriva Buses Wales over pay.

Bus drivers across 6 North Wales depots including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl voted in the ballot, the result was revealed on social media by Unite.

The union tweeted on Tuesday evening: “Our message is clear, Arriva need to step up & pay their Drivers what they deserve”

Industrial action and strikes could start as early as November.

Rob Roberts MP said: “I am dismayed to hear that bus drivers across North Wales have voted largely in favour of industrial and possible strike action in a dispute with Arriva Buses Wales over pay.”

“This will affect 6 North Wales depots including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl, meaning that many services that my constituents in Delyn rely upon on a day-to-day basis will be affected.”

“Public transport strikes more severely impact the elderly and the most vulnerable, and with a significant elderly population in Delyn we need to ensure that they are not left in isolation, unable to get out of their local area or even get to the shops as a result of these strikes.”

“I have contacted both Arriva Buses and also Unite, requesting a meeting to be updated in the situation in the hope that they can come to some kind of resolution before the situation worsens, and to ensure that they are aware of how these strikes will impact the people of Delyn.”