Flintshire man to run Conwy Half Marathon in memory of late mum

A Flintshire man is taking on the Conwy Half Marathon this November in memory of his late mother, raising vital funds for North East Wales Mind.

Tom Williams, who has dedicated his life to supporting those struggling with mental health, will run the race on 17 November.

He has decided to channel his grief into a positive tribute after his mother passed away after being struck by a lorry in June 2023.

Tom’s mother Angela, who was 62 and well-known throughout the Flintshire area, had always been a vibrant presence in her community.

“You couldn’t get very far without bumping into someone she knew,” Tom recalls. “We loved her very much, and miss her every day.”

Describing her as a resilient woman who had faced her own mental health challenges, Tom credits his mum with teaching him the importance of emotional wellbeing.

“Mum had experienced difficult times, but she picked herself up and carried on regardless. Her deep empathy for others was something I’ll always try to live by.”

In memory of his mother’s kindness and strength, Tom has chosen to raise funds for North East Wales Mind, a charity that had provided support to his mother.

“Mum made use of her local Mind services, so I’m running to support the excellent work they do,” he said.

The charity helps people across the Flintshire and Wrexham areas by providing counselling, courses to improve self-esteem, and group activities aimed at boosting confidence.

Tom said: “After a very painful year for my family, this is an opportunity to remember Mum and her spirit in a positive way, and support other people like her who deserve a bit of human kindness.”

By running the half marathon, Tom hopes to raise awareness and funds that will allow North East Wales Mind to continue their essential work in the community.

“We all need a helping hand sometimes,” he said, urging the public to support the cause. “Please join me in celebrating Mum’s life by donating and cheering me on.”

The Conwy Half Marathon is a popular event that takes runners on a scenic route around the historic town of Conwy, with many participants fundraising for charitable causes.

You can find Tom’s JustGiving page here.