Flintshire households invited to register for council’s new nappy collection service which begins next month

Plans to introduce a nappy collection service in Flintshire have been given the green light after being delayed by Covid-19.

Flintshire Council placed the rollout of the weekly Absorbent Hygiene Product (AHP) waste service on hold last March when the coronavirus pandemic began.

Absorbent Hygiene Products are non-clinical or non-medical waste materials, such as disposable nappies or incontinence pads.

The AHP collection scheme will now be launched at the start of November after being rubber-stamped by members of the local authority’s cabinet last month.

The separate household collection service for AHP waste will now begin from 1 November the council has confirmed.

A council spokesperson said: “We recognise that some households may need help to dispose of these items and we have therefore introduced an additional collection service to deal with this type of waste.”

Households that will benefit from this service are now being invited to complete an ‘e-form’ to register or alternatively telephone 01352 701234.

The council has said that: “Once applications have been received and assessed, orange boxes with lids will be delivered to eligible households; thereafter collections will take place weekly until they are no longer required.”

“Depending on the uptake for this service, the day of collection may not fall on your usual day for waste and recycling collections. ”

“For nappy and AHP collections only, the orange box can be collected from just inside your property boundary, but it must be in view for the collection crew.”

“For health and safety reasons, orange bags will be supplied to contain the nappies and absorbent hygiene products; please note that only the orange bags supplied by the Council will be collected.”

Residents will be asked to contact 01352 701234 when the nappy collection service is no longer required or to request another box if one is not sufficient.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Glyn Banks, said: “For households that use AHPs, such as those who have young children in nappies, having enough room in the black bin and disposing this type of waste can be challenging.”

“The good news is that, from 1 November 2021, we will be introducing a weekly collection service for absorbent hygiene products.”

“We are introducing this service to align with the recommended approach for all waste and recycling collections across Wales set by Welsh Government and we have the long term aim of finding a recycling solution to this difficult waste stream.”

“The application process will be open from 4 October 2021, which will allow time for containers to be delivered to residents ahead of the collection service starting on Monday, 1 November.”

More information on the new AHP collection service can be found on the Council’s website: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Bins-Recycling-and-Waste/Nappy-Absorbent-Hygiene-Products-Collection.aspx