Flintshire High School’s Eisteddfod 2023 celebrates student talent!

A Flintshire high school held an Eisteddfod for year 7 students to celebrate their work in music, visual arts, and literature. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 100 students took part in Eisteddfod Ysgol Treffynnon 2023, after working for many weeks to create their entries to the competition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The students worked in their lessons across the faculties of languages, literacy and communication; and expressive arts to create pieces of work that celebrate language and performance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In English, students took part in activities such as the recitation of Shakespeare’s Seven Ages of Man. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For the French element, students used sustainable materials to create a model of a French landmark amongst other activities and, in Welsh, students created a Welsh themed restaurant and menu. In expressive arts, students delivered solo and group musical performances. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The competition took place over the course of a morning, with creative entries being judged prior to the performances in the traditional Eisteddfod style. Entries were initially judged by the class teachers, with the class winners moving through to the final. They were then judged by the head of each faculty, and Norma Collin, acting Chair of Governors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A small awards ceremony was held in the afternoon when the winners were issued with a certificate and medal. Four ‘Pencampwyr’ (Champions) were named as the overall winners for each discipline, and were presented with a trophy. They are: Eylul Acar for Welsh, Cameron Clark for English, Poppy Pilkington in French, and Harley Prescott for expressive arts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This was Ysgol Treffynnon’s first Eisteddfod since the Covid-19 pandemic and, based on the success of the day, the school is looking to extend its Eisteddfod across the entire school, including all faculties for the next academic year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tom Foulkes, subject lead for Welsh, said: “It has been a pleasure to lead Eisteddfod Ysgol Treffynnon 2023, and deeply heartening to see the enthusiasm and dedication of the students when entering each competition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are fortunate enough to be a diverse school community who work together, and seeing so many students and cultures embracing a Welsh festival of language and culture has been incredibly impressive. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The students have clearly worked hard, and the standard of work had us, as judges, at an impasse more than once; we wished we could have awarded prizes to every piece of work. Llongyfarchiadau i bob disgybl sydd wedi derbyn gwobrau! I am so very proud of you all.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mrs Collin said: “I have had a wonderful time today seeing and hearing the high calibre of work from a very talented group of students. Many congratulations to them all. They did themselves and Ysgol Treffynnon proud.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The following day, the students attended the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. Mr Foulkes added: “We were fortunate enough to secure tickets thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of Wales which made it possible for all our year 7s to afford a space on the trip. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It was a unique experience for our students to experience Wales in its own international setting, while learning of other cultures and traditions, and discovering that there is far more in the world that unites us, than that which divides us. It was a wonderful day and the students thoroughly enjoyed themselves.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News