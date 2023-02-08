Flintshire farmer appointed Farmers’ Union of Wales Land Use and Parliamentary Committee Chair

In a recent virtual meeting, the Farmers’ Union of Wales has appointed Flintshire beef and sheep farmer, Tim Faire, as its Land Use and Parliamentary Committee Chair. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pembrokeshire beef farmer, Mike Kurtz, was also elected as Committee Vice Chair. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The President of the FUW, Glyn Roberts, praised the outgoing chair Tudur Parry for his contributions and expressed excitement for the future with Faire and Kurtz at the helm. “We are fortunate to have two people of such high calibre,” Roberts said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Faire expressed his delight at being elected and looked forward to working with the committee. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said “I am delighted that the Committee has put their trust in me to chair the Committee for the foreseeable future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Land Use and Parliamentary Committee has a wide remit of responsibility and I look forward to working with our delegates and members on the issues relevant to our remit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Kurtz also expressed excitement, stating that the industry is facing uncertainty not seen for generations and he looks forward to supporting the work of the Union and Committee. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With two experienced farmers now leading the charge, the Farmers’ Union of Wales is poised to tackle the challenges ahead and protect the interests of its members. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

