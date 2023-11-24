Flintshire couple’s eco-friendly campsite wins big at Go North Wales Tourism Awards

An eco-friendly couple from Flintshire have been hailed as tourism heroes.

The Tree Tops and Train Tracks woodland campsite, at Nannerch, near Mold, was among the big winners at the prestigious Go North Wales Tourism Awards.

The glittering annual event organised by North Wales Tourism celebrates the dedication, skill and achievements of the region's tourism and hospitality industry.

This year the ceremony at Venue Cymru in Llandudno was hosted by ITV Wales journalist Carole Green and the headline sponsor once again was Harlech Foodservice which supplies many of the region's hotels, guest houses and restaurants.

Tree Tops and Train Tracks, which was set up by Seb and Hannah Willis earlier this year, won the Go New Tourism Business of the Year Award.

Seb said: "When we bought this woodland, bordered by a disused railway and an old quarry, we saw a space of diverse trees, native woodland flowers and animals that could become something unique.

"Nestled in an ancient woodland, it is a greener camping club campsite and a timber processing and skills centre.

"This innovative campsite boasts three tree tents, the fourth site in the UK to have them, and the only site in the UK to have a three tiered tree tent.

"These have been hugely popular and have seen guests travelling from Glasgow and London for this unique experience.

"Alongside this there are six camping pitches, these are nestled in the heart of the woodland for a true immersive experience with nature

"We are on a journey, learning about nature, trying out new skills and discovering all the fun and activities the great outdoors has to offer."

Jim Jones, the Chief Executive of North Wales Tourism, said: "We are grateful to Harlech Foodservice and all our other sponsors for stepping up to the plate to support the Go North Wales Tourism Awards.

"Tonight is an opportunity to celebrate the best of best in the tourism and hospitality sector.

"The sheer volume and quality of entries this year has underlined why North Wales is a truly world class destination.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners but I would also like to stress that all the nominees are playing a vital role in championing what we have to offer visitors from home and abroad. They do an exceptional job in putting North Wales on the map.

"The priority now is to try to get back up to where we were in 2019 and to increase the spend of the visitors who come here by raising the quality of what we are doing."

David Cattrall, the Managing Director of Harlech Foodservice, said: "We are delighted to once again be the headline sponsor of this wonderful awards ceremony and it's very much a vote of confidence in the tourism and hospitality sector which has endured such a difficult time in recent years.

"This is our opportunity to give something back and celebrate the achievements of our core customers.

"That's also why we have launched our new Trust Our Prices campaign with over 300 popular lines having their prices cut and frozen until January 1.

"The fundamental reasons why North Wales is such an attractive place to visit are still there and will continue to be in demand in future.

"We have amazing scenery and world class facilities so I am sure the sector will go from strength to strength.

"That means that the tourism and hospitality sector can play a big role in leading the economic recovery in North Wales."

Winners at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards

Go Large Hotel of the Year 2023 sponsored by Castell Howell Foods Ltd and won by

Rossett Hall Hotel, Wrexham

Go Small Hotel of the Year 2023 sponsored by Carbon Zero Renewables and won by Plas Dinas Country House Hotel, Bontnewydd

Go B&B / Inn and Guest House of the Year 2023 sponsored by Aber Falls Distillery and won by Riversdale House, Llangollen

Go Self Catering of the Year 2023 sponsored by Pario Leisure Group and won by

The Rocks at Plas Curig, Capel Curig, Betws y Coed

Go Glamping, Camping, Caravanning and Holiday Park of the Year sponsored by GreenWood Family Park and won by Tan y Bryn Glamping & Touring, Llandudno Junction

Go Attraction of the Year 2023 sponsored by SF Parks and won by Llangollen Railway

Go Experience of the Year 2023 sponsored by Snowdonia Hospitality & Leisure Ltd and won by Go Below Underground Adventures

Go Best Event of the Year 2023 sponsored by Penderyn Distillery, Llandudno, and won by Always Aim High Events, Llangefni

Go Eating Out Experience of the Year 2023 sponsored by Office Equipment Systems Ltd and won by The Lemon Tree, Wrexham

Go Tourism Supplier of the Year 2023 sponsored by Booking.com and won by Parisella's Ice Cream, Conwy

Go Young Person in Tourism & Hospitality Award 2023 sponsored by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and won by Megan Harris, Abergele Golf Club

Go Skills Enhancement in Tourism & Hospitality Award 2023 sponsored by Wales Ambassador Scheme and won by Rhian Jones, Conwy Tour Guide

Go New Tourism Business of the Year 2023 sponsored by Thornley Leisure Parks and won by Tree Tops and Train Tracks, Mold

Go Cruise North Wales sponsored by Cruise Wales and won by Wales Best Guides

Go Pet Friendly Award 2023 sponsored by Holidaycottages.co.uk Travel Chapter and won by Rivercatcher, Corwen

Go Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Award 2023 sponsored by Development Bank of Wales and won by Llandudno Bay Hotel

Go Resilience and Innovation Award 2023 sponsored by Plas Dinas Country House Hotel and won by Go Below Underground Adventures

Go Marketing and Media Recognition Award 2023 sponsored by Heart North and Mid Wales and won by Bearded Men Adventures, Llangollen

Go North Wales Service to Tourism Award 2023 sponsored by Tir Prince Leisure Group / Llandudno Pier Trading and won by Welsh Mountain Zoo, Colwyn Bay

