Flintshire County Council shows support for Armed Forces Week

In a tribute to the Armed Forces, Flintshire County Council started the recent Armed Forces Week with a short ceremony at County Hall, Mold on Saturday 24th June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chair of the Council, Councillor Gladys Healey, and Armed Forces Champion, Councillor David Evans, proudly raised the flag in a show of respect and support for the Armed Forces community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Armed Forces Day, which honours the bravery and commitment of both past and present service personnel, was the focal point of the day’s events. Councillor Healey highlighted the significance of the event and expressed the Council’s pride and gratitude towards the Armed Forces. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The UK Armed Forces defend the country and its interests. Every day of the year they are busy working around the world, promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers, providing security and fighting terrorism,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Healey further elaborated, “Armed Forces Day is a chance to show our support for the people who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans, and cadets. We are proud to fly the flag which symbolises our support for the Armed Forces and an opportunity to show thanks in recognition of the sacrifices made by members of our armed forces, whether past or presently serving.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This sentiment echoes the council’s long-standing commitment to the Armed Forces community, a commitment that was recognised with the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award in November 2019. This award, the highest in the scheme, commended the Council’s continual support for veterans, reservists, and their families, ensuring they do not face unfair disadvantages in the workplace. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Armed Forces Day serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by service personnel and provides an opportunity for communities and organisations like Flintshire County Council to demonstrate their unwavering support. As the flag now flies high over County Hall, it stands as a symbol of respect and gratitude towards those who serve, have served, and the families who support them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News