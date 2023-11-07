Flintshire Council phases out Glyphosate for greener weed control

Flintshire County Council has set its sights on reducing the environmental footprint of weed control by moving away from the widely used herbicide, Glyphosate.

With evidence mounting over its adverse environmental effects, the council is responding with decisive action.

As part of a broader initiative to adopt more environmentally conscious practices, Flintshire has invested in the Foamstream system—a method that kills weeds without the use of harmful chemicals.

Building on this, the council is now evaluating additional herbicide-free options to incorporate into their weed management strategy.

An open demonstration day is in the works, aiming to highlight effective alternatives to Glyphosate.

This initiative invites community members and weed control professionals to observe and inquire about non-chemical weed management solutions firsthand.

Councillor David Healey, who holds the portfolio for Climate Change and Economy, underlined the urgency of finding alternatives.

"The use of Glyphosate, a herbicide that indiscriminately kills vegetation and can contaminate watercourses, presents risks we can no longer ignore. Exploring and adopting alternative weed control measures is not just a choice but a necessity," he stated.

For those involved in weed control and are keen to explore alternative to herbicide application and are interested in finding out more about the councils demonstration day or expressing an interest in attending contact them at biodiversity@flintshire.gov.uk.

