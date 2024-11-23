Flintshire: Campaigners vow to push on until all Wales Coastal Path barriers removed

Flintshire County Council has pledged to remove barriers along its stretch of the Wales Coast Path, marking a significant victory for campaigners who have spent nearly a decade advocating for better accessibility.

The decision follows sustained pressure from local groups and political leaders, who argued that the barriers unfairly excluded disabled people, cyclists, and families with prams.

North Wales MS Mark Isherwood, a key figure in the campaign, welcomed the decision while emphasising the need for continued vigilance.

“I am thrilled that Flintshire County Council have finally seen sense and agreed to remove these barriers creating access for all,” he said.

“However, given that the work will be done in a phased process, we will continue putting the pressure on the local authority until the very last barrier is taken down.”

The council has confirmed that the first barriers, located in Saltney Ferry, will be removed before Christmas.

Connah’s Quay is set to follow early in the new year, with further sections up the coast scheduled for removal from April onwards.

Clwyd East MP Becky Gittins also expressed her approval, stating, “People in North Wales are rightly proud of our coastline and access to the Coast Path gives them the opportunity to explore the diverse beauty and landscape of our nation. However, it has been clear for some time that the anti-motorcycle barriers in Flintshire have prevented legitimate users, including many disabled people, from accessing the path in the way they should be able to.”

The campaign was bolstered by cross-party collaboration and partnerships with organisations such as Cycling UK, Sustrans Cymru, and Disabled Ramblers UK.

David Hughes, Community Organiser for Together Creating Communities, highlighted the importance of listening to those directly affected by the barriers.

“This decision is a victory for all those who have campaigned tirelessly for accessibility on the path which stretches 25 miles from Chester to Gronant,” he said.

Cllr Dave Hughes, Leader of Flintshire County Council, acknowledged the concerns raised and committed to swift action.

“Removing them will undoubtedly improve accessibility to the Coast Path, and we are acting swiftly to do so in a way which is both practical and safe,” he said.

The Wales Coast Path is a celebrated feature of the region, drawing visitors to its scenic landscapes and offering opportunities for walking, cycling, and outdoor exploration.

Campaigners hope that the removal of barriers will encourage more residents and tourists to enjoy its full potential.

For now, the campaigners remain resolute, with Mr Isherwood reiterating the importance of completing the work.

“It may have taken nine years, but it shows what communities can achieve when they come together,” he said.