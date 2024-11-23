Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 23rd Nov 2024

Flintshire: Campaigners vow to push on until all Wales Coastal Path barriers removed

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire County Council has pledged to remove barriers along its stretch of the Wales Coast Path, marking a significant victory for campaigners who have spent nearly a decade advocating for better accessibility.

The decision follows sustained pressure from local groups and political leaders, who argued that the barriers unfairly excluded disabled people, cyclists, and families with prams.

North Wales MS Mark Isherwood, a key figure in the campaign, welcomed the decision while emphasising the need for continued vigilance.

“I am thrilled that Flintshire County Council have finally seen sense and agreed to remove these barriers creating access for all,” he said.

“However, given that the work will be done in a phased process, we will continue putting the pressure on the local authority until the very last barrier is taken down.”

The council has confirmed that the first barriers, located in Saltney Ferry, will be removed before Christmas.

Connah’s Quay is set to follow early in the new year, with further sections up the coast scheduled for removal from April onwards.

Clwyd East MP Becky Gittins also expressed her approval, stating, “People in North Wales are rightly proud of our coastline and access to the Coast Path gives them the opportunity to explore the diverse beauty and landscape of our nation. However, it has been clear for some time that the anti-motorcycle barriers in Flintshire have prevented legitimate users, including many disabled people, from accessing the path in the way they should be able to.”

The campaign was bolstered by cross-party collaboration and partnerships with organisations such as Cycling UK, Sustrans Cymru, and Disabled Ramblers UK.

David Hughes, Community Organiser for Together Creating Communities, highlighted the importance of listening to those directly affected by the barriers.

“This decision is a victory for all those who have campaigned tirelessly for accessibility on the path which stretches 25 miles from Chester to Gronant,” he said.

Cllr Dave Hughes, Leader of Flintshire County Council, acknowledged the concerns raised and committed to swift action.

“Removing them will undoubtedly improve accessibility to the Coast Path, and we are acting swiftly to do so in a way which is both practical and safe,” he said.

The Wales Coast Path is a celebrated feature of the region, drawing visitors to its scenic landscapes and offering opportunities for walking, cycling, and outdoor exploration.

Campaigners hope that the removal of barriers will encourage more residents and tourists to enjoy its full potential.

For now, the campaigners remain resolute, with Mr Isherwood reiterating the importance of completing the work.

“It may have taken nine years, but it shows what communities can achieve when they come together,” he said.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Charity DangerPoint unveils new exhibit teaching children about sustainable living
  • Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Saltney
  • Audit Wales to meet Flintshire councillors over critical report

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Charity DangerPoint unveils new exhibit teaching children about sustainable living

    News

    Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Saltney

    News

    Audit Wales to meet Flintshire councillors over critical report

    News

    Lines reopen after major “security alert” at Chester Station – bus station also cordoned off

    News

    Storm Bert: Heavy rain and snowmelt combine to raise flood risks in Wales

    News

    Energy price cap to rise by 1.2% in January, Ofgem announces

    News

    Flintshire adopts Pentre Cythrel as Welsh name for New Brighton

    News

    Chester’s Storyhouse to host second craft beer expo

    News

    Which? reveals the dud deals to avoid this Black Friday – and what to buy instead

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn