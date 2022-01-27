Flintshire based wet wipe manufacturer bags top global employer award for 9th year running

Flint-headquartered sustainable wet-wipe manufacturer Nice-Pak has received a top global award for providing excellent employee conditions.

Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

It is the ninth year running that the Aber Park company has been certified as a Top Employer, recognised amongst employers such as the NHS, Pfizer and Harrods.

The Nice-Pak group, which celebrates 30 years manufacturing later this year, employs more than 850 across operations in Flint, Wigan and Osterweddingen, Germany. Nice-Pak also boasts an above industry-average tenure among employees, with more than 60 per cent per cent retention of workers having more than 10 years’ service.

Earlier this year, the company was awarded Best Mental Health Initiative by Healthy Working Wales and has built a strong reputation for its commitment to producing sustainable plastic-free wipes for major supermarkets and brands.

The annual international research, undertaken by the Top Employers Institute, recognises leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation, and which strive to continuously optimise employment practices.

David Plink, CEO for the Top Employers Institute, says: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, Nice-Pak has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace.

“It continues to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of its workforce.

“We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.”

Nice-Pak International HR Director Deborah Thatcher said: “Nice-Pak continues to view its people as its most important asset.

“To be recognised as one of the UK’s top employers remains an important factor in being able to attract and retain the right people who can further enhance their own skills and development whilst making a positive contribution within our business.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this accreditation and that our HR practices have been recognised in this way.”